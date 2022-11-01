Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Embattled former DCI Boss George Kinoti is now facing possible jail time for forging evidence against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during an interview, Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji, accused Kinoti of having the tendency to forge evidence in most corruption cases.

He noted that Kinoti forged documents in the corruption case against the then Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

“We were pushed by DCI himself through the media. We felt there was sufficient evidence to charge, but later we discovered the documents were forged,” Haji revealed.

As such, Haji promised that all those who forged documents, including Kinoti, will be prosecuted and jailed if found guilty.

“I do not want to take advantage of the situation, but if the law was broken, that person will face the law… He (the former DCI George Kinoti) will be prosecuted if he broke any law,” Haji said.

The deputy president was in July 2022 charged with acquiring more than KSh 7.3 billion suspected to be proceeds of crime.

According to documents tabled in court by then, between 2013 and 2020, the former Mathira MP received cash in his three bank accounts at Rafiki Micro-Finance Bank.

But last week, detectives based at the DCI sensationally claimed that they framed the deputy president in the KSh 7 billion corruption scandal.

