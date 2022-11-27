Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 27, 2022 – Former Sports and Gender Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed will lead a Commonwealth election observer mission to Dominica, the organisation’s secretariat announced on Saturday.

A statement said Ms. Mohamed, who was former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, will lead the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) to the Caribbean country for elections scheduled for December 6, 2022.

The team will also include Ms. Liberata Mulamula, Tanzania’s former Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary General, said Ms. Mohamed will lead a five-member group of observers to watch over the polls.

“Under the chairmanship of Hon Amina Mohammed, I firmly believe that the observer group will provide an informed, comprehensive, and impartial assessment of the electoral process.”

The observer group will arrive in Roseau, the Dominican capital, on November 30, 2022 “and stay until the completion of the electoral process,” the statement added.

“During their stay, which will see them deployed throughout the country, they will be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat led by Ms. Chantal Sciberras, Adviser and Head of Europe in the Governance and Peace Directorate.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.