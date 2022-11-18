Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – The debate on the controversial Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) foods has taken another turn.

This is after President William Ruto’s own allies joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio in opposing the move to import GMO foods into the country.

The move comes after Agriculture CS Moses Kuria announced that the government had allowed the importation of duty-free Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) maize.

The former Gatundu South MP said that the 10 million bags of maize will be imported duty-free, adding that the maize is expected to last for the next six months.

He also confessed that the government knows that GMO foods may kill but will import them anyway to feed the hungry.

However, Ruto’s allies have opposed the move, saying they will fight Ruto to the bitter end.

Led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the lawmakers from Rift Valley said it was wrong for Ruto’s government to source GMO maize from outside when the country has enough natural grain.

Cherargei called on the government to first source maize from farmers in the Rift Valley region.

He said while importing duty-free maize is a good step in arresting the ever-skyrocketing cost of unga prices, the move will, in turn, disadvantage maize farmers in Kenya as they will have no market for their produce.

“CS Moses Kuria at his usual element but our Rift Valley farmers are currently harvesting maize, the importation of maize should stop until the government has mopped up all this year’s crop and avoid lowering prices that don’t match the inputs incurred by maize farmers!” Cherargei said in a tweet

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party had earlier opposed the importation of GMO maize over safety concerns.

