Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – A serial conman identified as Micah Akumu is cooling his heels at Westlands Police Station after he was nabbed conning innocent Kenyans in the streets of Nairobi.

Before his proverbial forty days reached, renowned activist Boniface Mwangi had exposed him.

Mwangi revealed that the heavily built fraudster uses Musalia Mudavadi’s name to con unsuspecting Kenyans.

He has been collecting money from gullible Kenyans and lying to them that he is in a position to take them to Canada for jobs.

In January this year, he was exposed by another social media user after defrauding some desperate jobseekers using the same trick.

Akumu moves around with hired guzzlers and also displays a lavish lifestyle on social media to lure his victims.

His proverbial forty days reached recently after he was caught conning people in Nairobi.

He was almost lynched but luckily, the police came to his rescue.

See him covered in shame after he was busted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.