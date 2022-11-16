Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 November 2022 – An armed thug was shot dead last night in Thika town and mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from innocent victims recovered, as police intensify a crackdown against criminals and criminal gangs.

The thug who was part of a three-man gang attacking members of the public along Cascade Premier prison road was shot close to the jugular as he attempted to fend off the response by the gallant officers.

His efforts came to naught when one of the officers opened fire in self defence, sending the thug sprawling on the ground metres away.

The deafening response sent the remaining machete-wielding duo who were also armed with a homemade firearm fleeing, prompting a chase that lasted a few minutes as the determined officers gave chase closely behind.

One of the robbers was finally cornered and arrested while his accomplice disappeared in a stormwater culvert, briefly disrupting an incoherent chorus of croaking toads whose abode had just been rudely invaded.

The thug outwitted our officers who gave him another chance to mend his ways and preach the good gospel, lest the fate that befell his departed partner in crime befalls him.

Following the incident, the officers recovered two machetes, a homemade firearm, and mobile phones suspected to have been snatched from innocent victims.

A numberless motorbike used by the thugs was also impounded by the officers who towed it to Thika police station as an exhibit.

As detectives work round the clock to rid the city of criminals and criminal gangs, members of the public are urged to continue partnering with police for their safety and security.

