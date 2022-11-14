Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s close lieutenants have indicated that their boss will not vie for the top seat during the 2027 presidential election.

Raila, 77, has unsuccessfully contested the presidency five times and his supporters were hoping he will take the sixth stab in 2027.

Commenting about the ongoing war between Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) and Jubilee Party, one of Raila Odinga’s aides said they don’t care because they have nothing to lose since Raila Odinga will not contest for the presidency again.

Jubilee has threatened to ditch Raila‘s Azimio La Umoja Movement, accusing ODM of reneging on the deal.

ODM is said to be unapologetic since Raila Odinga will not be vying for the presidency come 2027.

“We will not apologise since we don’t need Jubilee Party or KANU in the future,” a close ally of Raila Odinga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.