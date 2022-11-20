Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Emily Ratajkowski hinted on dating multiple people after being spotted engaging in PDA with new fling, Pete Davidson.

The model/actress passed off the message in a video she shared on TikTok. She was heard saying in the video;

“I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

Rumors started swirling that EmRata, 31, and Davidson, 29, were dating last weekend. And on Monday, a source who spoke to US Weekly said they “have been talking for a couple months now.”

The duo seemingly confirmed the news when they were spotted showing PDA while out in New York City on Wednesday night.

Pete Davidson most recently dated Kim Kardashian for nine months but they broke up in August.

Emily Ratajkowski on the other hand, is divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. The model allegedly caught the “Uncut Gems” producer cheating on her. They share 1-year-old son, Bear.