Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – Emily Ratajkowski has said she doesn’t believe in straight people.

The model said that she believes sexuality is on a “sliding scale” and that she doesn’t believe in people being straight.

The 31-year-old supermodel spoke candidly about her views on sexuality in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

She opened up about going viral during a TikTok trend she participated in last month which said that women who own a green couch are bisexual. In the video, Emily then shared a video of her green couch, making viewers believe she is admitting she is bisexual.

When asked during the interview if there was any truth behind the post, Emily replied: “I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people.”

Emily had divorced her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard less than a month earlier before making the eyebrow-raising post.

She explained: “My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘B****, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big.

“I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist.

“Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!”

Emily launched podcast High Low with EmRata on Tuesday, November 1, in which she will be touching on several topics including politics, philosophy, and feminism to sex, TikTok and relationships.