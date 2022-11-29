Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to call out Apple and its CEO Tim Cook.

Twitter has lost half of its top 100 advertisers since Musk took over, according to Media Matters for America.

Now, Elon Musk has claimed Apple has “mostly stopped on Twitter” and he asked if Apple hates free speech in America.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has reiterated his belief in free speech and said account users will not be suspended for tweeting their minds. He also restored the accounts of Donald Trump and Kanye West, both banned by the former Twitter management for their tweets that violated Twitter policies.

Asides from accusing Apple of hating free speech, Elon Musk also claimed in a series of tweets that Apple had threatened to remove the Twitter app from the App Store as part of its app review moderation process.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” Musk tweeted.

In other tweets fired, Musk called Apple’s App Store fees a “secret 30% tax,” and ran a poll asking if “Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers.”

Apple has not commented on Musk’s tweets.

See below.