Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has told parents to give them time to address their concerns over the fate of Grade Six pupils ahead of the review of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, Machogu confirmed that the Working Party on Education Reforms would table findings and recommendations in due time.

He explained that the Ministry would make a final decision based on the findings before the start of the 2023 academic year.

“It will not be too late because that announcement will be coming in the first week of December.

“Soon enough, we are going to know where the young ones will be domiciled whether in primary or secondary schools,” Machogu explained.

Among the concerns raised by parents was the decision to have Grade Six pupils be admitted to schools within their localities as day scholars.

During the nationwide public participation process, caregivers protested the admission of pupils to secondary schools arguing that some of them were too young to be in high school.

Another issue brought up was how the government was going to select and place students across the several categories of schools: national, county and extra-counties.

Notably, some of the parents wanted CBC to be done away with entirely, citing high costs and inadequate infrastructure in schools.

Meanwhile, the working party on reforms recommended that students proceed to Standard Seven in the same schools but have different uniforms from the rest of the pupils.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.