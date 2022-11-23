Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to court seeking to recover grabbed public land worth sh 100 million.

In a statement on Tuesday, EACC accused former Commissioner of Lands Sammy Mwaita of irregularly transferring the piece of land to his brother Hillary Kipkorir Mwaita.

The court has ordered Mwaita not to sell or otherwise interfere with the land until the matter is heard and determined.

The commission notes that Sammy Mwaita is faulted in several court judgments for having facilitated the fraudulent and illegal transfer of public land to private persons.

An example is the Sh 430M land reserved as an interchange for Mombasa road and Eastern Bypass at Cabanas, which EACC recovered in July 2022.

“EACC has filed a suit in court to recover public land valued at Kes. 100M that was illegally allocated to Hillary Kipkorir Mwaita by his brother, former Commissioner of Lands, Sammy Mwaita. The court has ordered Hillary Mwaita not to sell or otherwise interfere with the land,” EACC stated in a statement on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.