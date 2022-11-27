Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 27, 2022 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an imposter who was posing as an officer of the agency at Quiver Lounge.

The suspect was arrested on Friday evening after a report from a complainant.

The complainant was among the millers who had been enlisted by the government to supply subsidised maize flour just before the August 2022 general elections.

EACC said the suspect started calling the complainant on Monday, November 21, saying he was conducting investigations in the Ministry of Agriculture relating to the supply of subsidised maize flour.

He assured the complainant that he would ensure there will be no adverse findings on him.

The suspect also promised to assist him to get any outstanding payment from the ministry in exchange for an amount of money they would agree on in a meeting.

The suspect went ahead and summoned the complainant to appear before him on Friday, November 25, at EACC Integrity Centre Offices for an interview and statement recording.

He directed the complainant to carry all the documents he used to supply the subsidised unga, Tax Compliance Certificate, audit reports and all his bank account statements from January 2022 for inspection.

This was meant to be a part of the “ongoing investigation.”

As the complainant was on his way to the Integrity Centre, the suspect called to change the venue to Quivers Lounge, saying it was more convenient for their discussion.

They were to negotiate on the amount the complainant would pay for protection from investigations as well as assistance to get his payment from the agricultural ministry.

“Unknown to the suspect, the complainant had already reported the matter to EACC,” the agency said.

The suspect was arrested by EACC detectives while waiting to receive the complainant at the Lounge and taken to the Integrity Center police station for interrogation.

He was later transferred to Kilimani Police Station where he is currently being held pending further processing in accordance with the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.