Monday, 28 November 2022 – British pop star, Dua Lipa, who has an Albanian origin has been granted citizenship by the country’s President.

President Bajram Begaj said the “Levitating” singer was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire.

Begaj also added that 27-year-old Lipa has made Albanians famous throughout the world.

Before taking her citizenship oath at Tirana city hall, the singer said “I will be an Albanian with papers too.”

She also thanked the President on Instagram after getting her citizenship. Lipa wrote;

“Thank you President Bajram Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honour ~ got my Albanian citizenship!! ~ faleminderit, po ndihem shume krenare.”

Lipa, who was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo, started singing at five years old.

She was musically influenced by her father, a former singer and guitarist of a rock band. She started to post her songs on YouTube when she was 14. Her first debut studio album was released in 2017. In 2019 she won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.