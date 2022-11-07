Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 07 November 2022 – Controversial city preacher Apostle Jeremiah Kioko of Jesus Is Coming Deliverance Church in Nairobi has sparked reactions on social media after he was captured on camera casting out demons from an alleged possessed lady.

The alleged possessed lady, who was dressed in blue pants and a red top, was seen fighting the man of God while screaming like a mad woman during the deliverance service.

She also attacked ushers who tried to calm her down.

The pastor was heard in the video warning the ushers to be careful when handling her.

She ordered them to stay away from her so that he could deal with her spiritually.

‘’Chunga yeye. Atakupiga’’ Apostle Kioko said as the lady got physical.

The pastor claimed that the lady was having spiritual husbands that were sleeping with her at night and derailing her life.

He ordered her to urinate the demons and then set her free.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions among Netizens, with many people accusing the pastor of hiring the lady to pull stunts meant to brainwash his congregants.

Watch the video.

