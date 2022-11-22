Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – There was confusion in Mombasa on Monday after a ship carrying 10,000 tonnes of Maize docked at the port.

The maize shipment came at a time when government printer Mwenda Njoka said there is no Gazette Notice authorizing the importation of maize.

“I can confirm that as we are speaking now (10:09 am), we have not received any gazette notice,” Njoka told journalists on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) released on Monday, some 37 vessels are expected at the port of Mombasa.

Number four on the list, the Africa Merlin Ship, carrying bulk maize and empty bags was expected to arrive on Monday.

It is not clear whether the ships will be carrying Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) maize which has been authorized by President William Ruto’s administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.