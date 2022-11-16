Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 November 2022 – There was drama at the Milimani Law Courts after a lawyer and a businessman engaged in a scuffle.

The lawyer appeared in court in a child upkeep case involving the businessman.

Immediately after the court session, the rogue lawyer, identified as Robert Asembo, roughed up the businessman after a supposed disagreement.

A CCTV footage shared online shows the lawyer unleashing a blow that fortunately missed the intended recipient.

The businessman managed to dodge the punch and remained calm as the situation turned chaotic.

He has vowed to report the assault incident at Capitol Hill police station.

