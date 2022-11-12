Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 12 November 2022 – A Kenyan woman, identified as Nurse Judy, has responded to claims that she was having an affair with Zach, the husband of famous content creator and brand influencer Murugi Munyi aka Yummy Mummy.

The pretty nurse admitted that she slept with Zack and at the time, they were both married.

Judy, who is based in the USA, has since separated from her husband.

“I do not understand why I am being called a homewrecker to a home that was already broken. It was wrong what I did and it is not justifiable, it was disrespectful. My husband was also cheating on me, but that does not make me the better person,” she said in the videos posted on her Instagram stories.

How did the news of her affair with Zach go public?

“Someone took screenshots and they were threatening me. They said they would send the information to the blogs. I was not going to send any money to anyone because if I did I would have to keep sending.

In January this year, I was in the salon when my husband then asked me why Murugi was sending him a friend request. I used to be a follower of Murugi so my husband knew that,” she revealed.

Adding; “I knew by then that she had gotten screenshots of the affair between me and her husband. I immediately got a running stomach. I had to get into a washroom in the CBD, I have never had such a bad running tummy.”

Judy accused Yummy Mummy of being two-faced saying that she portrays her marriage to be perfect yet it’s not.

“There is a day I was with Zach and we were just reading her posts. She wrote about how she loved her husband yet in the morning she had written a very long post abusing him. She told him he was a narcissist. It’s funny how she advises women to leave their ‘bad’ marriages yet she is still in hers,” she added.

Judy further revealed that Yummy Mummy was also cheating on Zack with different men including Kevin Twissa- her former boss at SportPesa.

Watch videos of Nurse Judy spilling the beans.

