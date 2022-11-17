Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 November 2022 – There was drama at Central Police Station in Nakuru after a man assaulted a police officer.

The scuffle ensued after the cop slapped the man for unknown reasons at the reporting desk, prompting him to retaliate.

The no-nonsense man unleashed kicks and blows on the cop and almost wrestled him to the ground.

Other police officers who were in the vicinity were forced to come to the rescue of their colleague before the worst happened.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.