Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 – A mission by a male student to meet his girlfriend at a secondary school in Nyeri county last night, was nipped in the bud after the 18-year-old was unmasked by other girls who raised alarm.

Frantic efforts by the restless young man to trace his girlfriend from a crowd of girls walking to their dormitory bore no fruits, as the shocked girls started screaming attracting the attention of the school’s guard and the principal.

According to sources from the school in Karima location, the young man from Gatugi Day secondary school who was dressed in the girls’ school uniform from head to toe, joined a group of girls as they walked to their dormitories from their evening preps, minutes past 10 pm.

He then sought to know from one of them the whereabouts of a specific girl. But the girl became suspicious since the voice sounded unfamiliar and husky, prompting her to have a closer look at the person making the inquiry, only for her to realise that the fool with a broad chest and hairy chin was a man dressed in their school uniform!

She immediately started screaming prompting a cacophony of screams from the other girls, as they fled to different directions in bewilderment, almost causing a stampede.

The school guard who heard the loud screams and scuffles as the scared girls scampered for dear life rushed towards the dormitories to find out what was happening.

On his way, he encounter a young man who had pulled his skirt above his knees gathering it in a single knot which he held with his left hand, as he sped off with long strides looking for an escape route.

The guard immediately went after him and just before the young lad jumped over the school perimeter, he pounced on his shoulders and pinned him on the ground, aborting his seemingly well-planned mission.

Police officers were alerted by the school principal and they responded immediately.

The young man told the officers that he had been invited over by his girlfriend for some unspecified business, that the officers could not immediately establish.

However, three condoms, a mobile phone, and a lighter were recovered from the student who had stuffed his chest with pieces of clothings, to create a false impression of a female bosom.

He was whisked to Othaya police station where he is being processed for the offence of preparation to commit a felony.

This incident comes when secondary schools are preparing to sit their national examinations, which begin on December 2, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.