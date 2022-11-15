Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 15 November 2022 – A teacher from Vihiga County was heartbroken after he caught his wife in the act with a local pastor.

The aggrieved man, identified as Samson Onyiso, had hired the pastor, who doubles up as an electrician, to mount a new 43-inch TV on the wall in his house.

He reportedly left the house for about an hour and when he came back, he found the pastor busy enjoying the forbidden fruit.

He took a selfie to shame the pastor and his wife and shared it on social media.

The selfie photo spread online like a bushfire, leaving the pastor embarrassed.

The Kenya DAILY POST.