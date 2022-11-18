Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – Two teenagers were busted in Kiambu ferrying a stolen Sheep on a Boda Boda.

The cunning teenagers had dressed the stolen Sheep like a baby and wrapped it in a Maasai shuka.

The Sheep’s head had carefully been wrapped in a Marvin, making it look like a real baby.

Things turned south after the Sheep started bleating, attracting the attention of the public.

See photos of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.