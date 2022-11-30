Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – The Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn murder charges facing Sarah Wairimu who is accused of killing her husband Tob Cohen in August 2019.

Cohen, who was a Dutch national, was killed and his body was dumped in a septic tank inside his Kileleshwa home.

Wairimu and her co-accused Peter Karanja were prime suspects in the macabre murder that shocked Kenyans and Dutch citizens.

However, on Wednesday, DPP Noordin Haji office said they have no evidence to charge Wairimu and Karanja in connection with Tob Cohen’s murder.

In her defense, Wairumu through her lawyer, Philip Murgor, said she didn’t kill her husband and was killed by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers linked to former DCI boss, George Kinoti.

The DPP office said the case will be pursued through an inquest.

Justice Daniel Ogembo is set to give directions and ruling later today.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.