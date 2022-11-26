Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, November 26, 2022 – The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has won a prestigious award in the 5th annual Nairobi Legal Awards 2022.

The office headed by Noordin Haji took to their Twitter handle to celebrate the achievement.

The ODPP emerged as the winner in the Public Sector Legal Department of the year.

The Nairobi Legal Awards is an initiative of the Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch to recognize legal practitioners who continue to make a remarkable difference in the profession.

The Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) emerged as the 1st runner-up while the National Council for Law Reporting (Kenya Law) scooped the 2nd runner-up award.

The Federation of Women Lawyers of Kenya, FIDA- Kenya emerged winners as the civil society (justice & legal affairs) organization of the year winner beating the Refugee Consortium of that Kenya emerged as the 1st runner-up while Katiba Institute (K) scooped the 2nd runner-up award.

The Kenyan DAILY POST