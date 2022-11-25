Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 25, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will today unveil The National Drought Response Steering Committee that was appointed by President William Ruto on Monday.

According to a Gazette Notice issued on Monday, the committee will be chaired by Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

The committee’s primary interventions will be in the areas of food, water, livestock, health, wildlife, energy, education, security, forestry, agriculture, and irrigation.

The committee will be tasked with establishing a private-sector-led National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund in conjunction with the Kenya Red Cross, as well as mobilizing resources to supplement the government’s drought response program in alleviating the impact of the country’s drought.

The steering committee, which will report to the Deputy President, will also support interventions to protect affected populations from the effects of the ongoing drought, such as the cash transfer program.

Members of the committee include, among others; Dr. James Mwangi, CEO, of Equity Bank Group Kenya PLC, Nasim Devji, CEO of Diamond Trust Bank, Shamaz Savani, CEO of African Banking Corporation Bank (ABC), Paul Rushdie Russo, CEO Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Group Rebecca Mbithi, CEO Family Bank Kenya Limited, Jane Karuku, CEO East African Breweries Limited, Joshua Chepkwony, CEO Jamii Telecommunication Limited and Crispin Acholla, CEO British American Tobacco.

Other members of the committee will include: Dr. Asha Mohammed – Secretary-General, The Kenya Red Cross, Edwins Mukabanah, CEO, Kenya Bus Services Management, Patricia Mugambi Ndegwa, Impact Philanthropy Africa, Krishma Jitesh Chavda, ISHA Foundation, and Hared Hassan (Lt.) Col., National Drought Management Authority.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.