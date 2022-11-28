Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 28, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has rubbished claims of a fallout between him and his boss, William Ruto.

This is after rumours emerged that Gachagua and Ruto were no longer reading from the same script barely 100 days into office.

Speaking during a church service at CITAM Karen, Gachagua assured Kenyans that he and Ruto were still bosom buddies and were determined to deliver to the people.

He accused Raila Odinga’s Opposition of using the media to discredit their partnership.

He told Kenyans to ignore the reports making rounds in a section of the media insinuating that he and Ruto have fallen out.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ruto administration is solid, is focused on service delivery and will not be distracted by propaganda, innuendos that do not make sense,” Gachagua noted.

At the same time, the DP fiercely defended the Head of State over accusations that he had become a puppet of the west, following his diplomatic forays and partnerships with America and Europe.

“While you were away, the media crafted a narrative that William Ruto is a puppet of the West because you are succeeding and the world has accepted you and your leadership.”

“We have told them that Ruto has an exclusive mandate from the people of Kenya to engage the West, East, South, North, and anybody who means well for this great country,” Gachagua remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.