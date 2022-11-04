Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta wanted to steal the port of Mombasa before he left office.

Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, Gachagua revealed that it was President William Ruto who thwarted the nefarious plans by Uhuru and his mafia from stealing the port.

The second in command alleged that at the tail end of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, a few individuals had orchestrated a scheme to possess the port for selfish benefits.

However, Ruto raised an alarm and allegedly saved the port from being dispossessed from the country.

“We want to confirm to the people of Mombasa that Ruto’s administration thwarted attempts to steal the Port of Mombasa by the Lords of impunity and State capture,” Gachagua stated.

“You were almost losing this port. The last regime had schemed to steal this port, and I would like to thank the Port’s board of directors for their patriotism,” he added.

The former Mathira MP further revealed that Ruto instructed Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, to audit key government infrastructure.

“President Ruto directed CS Murkomen to establish what is missing,” Gachagua insisted.

While appealing to residents of Mombasa to support the Kenya Kwanza administration, Gachagua maintained that Ruto set up plans to revive the region’s economy.

Ruto, he added, convened a meeting with Coastal leaders to visit the Port of Mombasa to document its operations.

“Since we ascended to power, the first instruction from President William Ruto was reverting Ports operations to Mombasa from Naivasha,” he stated.

While issuing the directive, Ruto argued that transferring port operations to Naivasha was against the agreement made during the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) construction.

The president claimed that port operations at Naivasha benefited a few individuals only.

