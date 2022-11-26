Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to Kenyans of goodwill to contribute a percentage of their salaries as a way to help the government of President William Ruto feed the people who are facing hunger and starvation.

Speaking during the launch of the national steering committee on drought response, Gachagua asked Kenyans to emulate the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who have already offered to forgo their day’s salaries for the sake of their starving brothers and sisters.

He stated that they will provide a Pay Bill number for the Kenyans to channel their contributions to help aid in the process of rescuing those affected by the drought.

“We appeal to Kenyans of goodwill to contribute a percentage of their salaries to a PAY Bill NUMBER we shall be publishing soon,” he said.

“Already, our men and women in the Kenya Defense Forces have offered to forego a day’s salary to contribute to the response kitty. The National Youth Service has also made their contribution.”

He also appealed to the Kenyans in food-surplus counties to make their contributions through the office of the governors and the county commissioners and the latter to work with the task force unveiled today in distributing the contributed foods to the affected areas in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.