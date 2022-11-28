Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Dorcas, has taken her role as the Second Lady a notch higher.

This is after she pledged to help police officers to institutionalize their marital unions.

Speaking over the weekend during the commissioning of 11 police officers to be clerics at the Nyeri Administration Police Line, Dorcas said she would avail herself in the annual weddings so as to stress the importance of strong families among the men and women in uniform.

She declared that this was among the government’s agenda to dignify the disciplinary service(s).

“Together with the National Police Service, we shall sponsor uniformed mass weddings every year as a way of establishing police families. This is part of the Kenya Kwanza Government’s agenda, and promise to upgrade police welfare,” she said.

According to Dorcas, the ascension of officers to the priesthood is an indication that the police service was transforming for the better.

She called on the officers to be ambassadors of Christian virtues despite their tainted image.

“There is a transformation happening in this country, even as we witness today’s occasion of our security officers being commissioned to the priesthood. I urge all officers to always stand by the truth, and they will succeed,” said Pastor Dorcas.

The Second Lady said this mission complements her efforts to empower the boychild and vulnerable members of society.

“In my office, a critical pillar alongside that of boy child, widows, orphans, and persons with disabilities, is that of Chaplaincy and family values,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.