Thursday, November 3, 2022 – The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Noordin Haji, has asked the Court of Appeal to dismiss Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke’s appeal.

Instead, he pleaded with the appellate court to uphold the decisions made by the lower courts, which jailed Waluke for 67 years with an alternative of paying a Ksh700 million fine.

“Applicant was properly convicted and sentenced and is, therefore, until the impugned decision is overturned, serving a lawful sentence emanating from a concurrent finding of the subordinate court and the superior court.

“This Court has held that an order for stay of proceedings, particularly stay of criminal proceedings, is made sparingly and only in exceptional circumstances,” the DPP stated.

This comes as Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, called for Waluke’s release. The former Prime Minister questioned why other leaders allied to President William Ruto were being freed from their cases, yet the MP was serving his case in prison.

“Now, another issue. People who are charged with murder are forgiven and approved to be cabinet secretaries.”

“Others with multi-billion corruption cases are being left to go free. On the other hand, our people are being persecuted. Sirisia MP Waluke’s case is a civil matter,” Odinga lamented.

Waluke, who was detained at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, asked the court to maintain the bail terms he was granted by the High Court in 2020.

He was first convicted and sentenced by a city magistrate’s court in 2020 alongside Grace Wakhungu after they were found guilty of defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Ksh297 million.

