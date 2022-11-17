Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Makueni County Senator, Dan Maanzo, has warned President William Ruto’s government against trying to mutilate the constitution to incorporate Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

In August, the Supreme Court under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome declared the CDF unconstitutional but Ruto and his men are planning how to revive it through the backdoor.

Speaking on Thursday, Maanzo said trying to change the constitution to incorporate CDF will raise a lot of emotions.

“For you to implement CDF you do not necessarily need to amend the constitution. Amending the constitution raises a lot of emotions,” Maanzo said.

Maanzo said Ruto can come up with a presidential order with the assistance of the Attorney General on how to implement the funds and MPs should agree with the whole idea.

“The whole idea is to make sure children have bursaries and schools have been built,” Maanzo said.

He said when the money gets to the grassroots, there should be a follow-up to ensure the money is not misused

“CDF projects are the only projects you can see at the grassroots,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST