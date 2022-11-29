Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, has distanced himself from his Trade and Investment counterpart, Moses Kuria, about the importation of Genetically Modified maize.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at his office, Linturi said he is the custodian of how much food we need and how much is the deficit.

“So I will not answer to what is being reported in the social media,” Linturi said.

“Hold your horses because I want to give you a position that I am ready to defend. I need to have statistics before I can answer that,” Linturi added

The CS said he will address the current food situation in the country once he receives a comprehensive report from several agencies in his ministry.

“I will give a more comprehensive report on the national food status at a later date when I have all the data. Relax, you will have food,” the CS said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.