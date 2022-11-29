Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 November 2022 – Kanye West has opined that there are no celebrity influencers as they are all ‘controlled by the people who control the world.’

The G.O.O.D. Music founder, raper and fashion designer was stopped by The Hollywood Fix as he was leaving a church and addressed a myriad of topics. Wearing a “YE 24” jacket to promote his 2024 run for president, West immediately brought up the antisemitic controversy before pivoting to a nearly five-minute diatribe about Jesus.

He also called out Elon Musk, who is not christian for refusing to unban conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is Christian on Twitter.

He also revealed that his School Donda Academy is being moved into a church.

“Another issue I have is the fact that Elon won’t reinstate Alex Jones,” he said. “Alex Jones is a Christian. But you have a person who doesn’t believe that Christ is Lord going to buy an American media outlet, and picking and choosing who can be on the platform and who can’t be on the platform. Jesus is Lord.”

“The reason why I went to this church specifically is my friend, Mark—who I met at another church where we’re moving the Donda school; we’re moving it into a church—he said come to his Messianic Jew church that knows that Yeshua is Christ. That Jesus is Lord. And that’s why I came to this church, and that’s the part that I agree with. Jesus is Lord. Christ is the only way.”

He then claimed none of his celebrity friends said anything as they watched Adidas, Gap, JP Morgan and other businesses cut ties with him, “proof” they are controlled.

“I’m know to be the most forgiving person,” he said. “I can’t hate anyone. We saw Adidas freeze my accounts. You saw me get de-banked. If that can happen to someone like me, what’s happening to all of America? What’s happening to all the world? There’s so many people that are working a regular job and they know if they say anything, they’ll lose their jobs […] They tried to destroy me in the press. They tried to destroy all of my businesses at the same time—and the world saw it. And no one’s saying anything. This just shows you all celebrities are controlled.

“All of these celebrities out here—don’t let them influence you in any way because they’re controlled by the people who really influence the world. There’s no such thing as a celebrity influencer. All these people, they’re not serving God. If they serve God, then believe what they’re talking about.”

Watch the video below

Kanye West (Ye) On How Celebrities Have Remained Silent about Balenciaga – Says it Shows Who Really Controls Them



"This just shows you all celebrities are controlled. You don't see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation." pic.twitter.com/y9oVTxScyG — New World Odor™ (@hugh_mankind) November 27, 2022