Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna has also weighed in on the controversial proposal by UDA to change the constitution to allow President William Ruto to rule Kenya for life.

In a statement, Miguna strongly opposed an idea being mooted by a UDA legislator to have the presidential term limit scrapped.

Terming it a ‘joke’, Miguna claimed those pushing it are desperate to make William Ruto a one-term president.

“It’s a cruel joke that can’t pass, won’t pass a referendum…don’t even imagine,” he said.

Fafi MP Salah Yakub, in his proposal, claims the cap should be on age and not period of service.

He said some UDA legislators are currently working on a Constitutional amendment bill to replace the two-term limit with an age limit of 75 years.

Ruto who assumed office in October is 55 years old, meaning if the proposal was to see any light, he is going to rule for 20 more years.

Article 142 of the Constitution on the term of Office of the President states that a person shall not hold office as a President for more than two terms. Two terms mean 10 years.

