Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Uganda opposition leader, Bobi Wine, has urged Kenyans not to accept a proposal by President William Ruto’s party to scrap the presidential term limit of 10 years and replace it with the age limit of 75 years.

The proposal to scrap the presidential term limit is being floated by Fafi Member of Parliament Salah Yakub, who was elected on the United Democratic Alliance ticket.

Speaking on Tuesday, Bobi Wine urged Kenyans to be vigilant and reject the mutilation of the constitution by Ruto and his men.

“Dear Kenyans, be vigilant. Save your country….. This may come off as a lone MP making a ridiculous suggestion, but this is how it starts……defend your Constitution before it’s too weak to defend you!,” Bobi Wine told Kenyans.

The move by Fafi MP has sparked reactions among Kenyans with many Kenyans warning Ruto and his government against changing the 2010 constitution.

