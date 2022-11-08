Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Even before he fulfills his campaign promises, President William Ruto has seemingly begun the process of changing the constitution that may see him rule Kenya forever.

President William Ruto could be in power for the next 20 years if the plan by a section of lawmakers to scrap off the presidential term limit sails through.

According to Fafi MP Salah Yakub, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MPs are working to scrap the two-term presidential limit by amending Article 142 of the Constitution

He stated that they are working on a constitutional amendment Bill to replace the cap with age not the period of service.

“We want to tell Kenyans that the limit on two terms should be relooked. We want it to be changed to an age limit where when one gets to 75 years, then he/she cannot contest for the presidency.”

“We will come up with an amendment to try to change this because we want the requirement to be on age limit and not terms. If a president is doing a good job, then he or she should not be limited by the terms,” the lawmaker.

If successful, the plan will lock out Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga from running for the presidency in the 2027 election.

Others who will be affected include Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and others who could be willing to succeed William Ruto.

A section of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leaders dismissed the plan to scrap off presidential term limit saying it is “madness” and “totally ridiculous” and that it will not sail through.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.