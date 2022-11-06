Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, November 6, 2022 – Immediate former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner and now Trans Nzoia Governor, George Natembeya, has faulted President William Ruto for disbanding the Special Service Unit (SSU) drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Ruto disbanded the DCI killer squad following accusations that the squad was involved in the forceful disappearance of Kenyans.

Speaking during an interview, Natembeya claimed that it was a mistake for Ruto to disband SSU, saying such a hit squad was necessary for the stability of the country as he will soon realise.

He argued that the unit was part of several of its kind formed by the government out of desperation in dealing with criminals and officers were just following orders.

Natembeya reckoned that other similar units would be formed even under Ruto’s regime and that the back lies with a complete reform in the judicial sector.

According to the Azimio Governor, criminal gangs are taking over the country and unless Ruto moves fast to form the hit squad, the country will be thrown to the dogs.

“Criminals are going to rule Kenya. We fought Mungiki very firmly and defeated them yet we used the approach that these people are now condemning,” Natembeya declared.

The county boss also condemned the open parading of the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) members drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), saying their lives are now in grave danger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.