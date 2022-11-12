Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Kenya and Pakistan have differed on how journalist Arshad Sharif met his death.

This is after Pakistani government officials claimed that Arshad was tortured for 4 hours by the GSU officers before he was murdered in cold blood.

According to the Pakistani government, Kenya knows what transpired in the murder of Sharif and that President William Ruto should come clean.

This comes as Kenya police insist that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) revealed that police officers were involved in the killing.

“The team established that police were involved in the shooting. The matter falls within the mandate of IPOA,” IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said.

She added that her agency established that Sharif died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

She said the authority is conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the journalist’s shooting.

“IPOA is going to make appropriate recommendations once investigations are completed,” Ms Makori said.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the two brothers who were hosting the journalist in Kenya – Waqar and Khurram Ahmad – have several questions to answer.

The two, who are originally from Pakistan but hold Canadian passports, own Ammodump Kweni joint, the last place 50-year-old Sharif was seen alive.

“It is murder and it seems to be prima facie. The two brothers are still not out of it,” Mr Sanaullah told reporters.

“Arshad Sharif was murdered. It was a targeted murder and not a case of mistaken identity,” the minister added, rejecting a version of the incident given by the NPS that the journalist was shot at a roadblock on Magadi Road in Kajiado County in a case of mistaken identity.

Mr. Sanaullah said a three-member security team sent to Nairobi to unravel the mystery of the journalist’s death has already briefed him.

Sharif was an ally of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who himself was recently shot at a political rally.

Sharif fled Pakistan after being booked on charges of sedition and peddling an anti-state narrative against PM Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.