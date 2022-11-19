Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Devki Billionaire Narendra Naval was the talk of the town yesterday after he gave President William Ruto a dose of his own medicine.

While launching his Devki Steel factory in Kwale yesterday, Narendra gave Ruto a mini wheelbarrow in appreciation for his hustler initiative.

He praised Ruto for starting the hustler narrative, noting that he gave a voice to millions of Kenya.

According to the billionaire, Ruto’s win in the August 9 polls was revolutionary as he rallied hustlers who are the engines of the economy.

The wheelbarrow was specially made for Ruto, who rode to State House on a wheelbarrow wave in the August polls.

The billionaire had expected that Ruto would be pleased and touched by the kind gesture.

“There is a big gift that I will give you, you will love it. I am sure you will keep it on your table. I am very happy to say that people who couldn’t speak, have a chance to talk because of you.”

“You have given them the chance to recognise them as hustlers. It is the biggest achievement Kenya has made,” he stated.

The billionaire behind Devki Steel also revealed that he was one of the people victimised for associating with Ruto.

He divulged that he feared speaking on his phone like other Kenyans expressing gratitude for the freedom he got once Ruto won the polls.

“Six months ago it was not easy. Once you were identified to be a Ruto person you would not sleep. All state machinery would come after you. That happened to me, sir.”

“We could not sleep, they would frame you and send state officials to you. They took our telephones, and computers and closed the businesses. Till today, they look at our WhatsApp messages. I am sure we will not be working like this,” he stated.

He also promised to lobby other manufacturers to support Ruto’s agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.