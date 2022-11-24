Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Detectives based in Bomet have launched a manhunt for a suspect who sodomized a drunk man after locking him up in his house for over 10 hours.

In the bizarre incident that occurred in Mosonik village of Kyogong location in Chepalungu, the man who was making merry with his kinsmen imbibing fermented frothy waters at Jumbo club, had excused himself to go for a call of nature when the suspect struck.

Unbeknownst to him, the man only identified as Silas lay in wait under the cover of darkness for his victim.

As the man staggered back to the local, he was accosted by the suspect who instead led him to his house approximately 200 metres away.

Efforts by the victim to raise alarm as he was led by Silas to his chambers were unsuccessful, as his incoherent screams were drowned by the loud stereo in the pub playing local popular hit song ‘Gloria’ as the rest of the equally inebriated revelers slurred and danced along.

The suspect then went against the order of nature and sodomised the helpless 33-year-old victim for hours.

A passerby came to the rescue of the victim after he heard screams coming from the house.

The victim was rushed to Longisa county and referral hospital for treatment and the relevant tests conducted, as a manhunt for the suspect who fled from his home was immediately launched.

