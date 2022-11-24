Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 24, 2022 – Detained members of the disbanded Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI’s) Special Service Unit (SSU) are calling on the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to ensure that the court order to take their DNA sample is implemented.

The officers have been in custody for 32 days since their arrest and are now crying foul over the slow pace of investigations.

Through their lawyers, the nine officers claimed that investigations into the kidnapping of two Indians – Mohamed Kidwai, Zulfiqar Khan and their driver Nicodemus Mwange – July, are yet to start despite a court order requiring the commencement of the same.

“They have had over one month to date and they are yet to escort our clients to the laboratories as ordered by the court,” the nine detainees highlighted to the press yesterday.

“We want to remind the Internal Affairs Unit that the public is extremely eager to get the results and outcome of what happened during the forensic examination.”

The nine asked the IG of police and the forensic officers involved in the investigation not to hold the entire nation at ransom.

Representing the officers, Lawyer Danstan Omari told the media that the nine will no longer be taken to the forensic examination but rather to the government chemist for DNA sampling.

“This is contrary to the court order,” lawyer Omari noted.

“We wrote back to the state that unless there is a review of that order by a court of competent jurisdiction, our clients will not set foot at the government chemist,” Omari told the media.

Their arrest came shortly after President William Ruto disbanded the SSU, maintaining that no police officers should be involved in the death or forced disappearance of suspects.

