Friday, November 25, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he will form a commission to reclaim the Nairobi River and stop its pollution.

Speaking at his offices on Thursday, Gachagua said that once formed, the commission will spearhead all efforts to clean the river and return it to its natural state.

“The Nairobi River is a national shame. The level of pollution in the river is unacceptable and the quality of life of those who live next to it lacks dignity,” the DP said. “My office has been assigned the task of cleaning up the river and we will sort it out.”

Gachagua said the commission will comprise both state and non-state actors including UN agencies.

“No single actor can deal with the issue alone. This river has been polluted for years and it will take a concerted effort to clean it up,” Gachagua said.

The second in command further said that once formulated, the commission will be mandated to halt the pollution, clean the river, create livelihood projects around the river, and restore the surrounding levels to acceptable levels.

The Kenyan DAILY POST