Monday, 28 November 2022 – Renowned media personality, Dennis Okari, and his wife Naomi Joy are out of the country for a vacation.

Naomi, who is known to be very private about her life, took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of herself getting mushy with her husband at Taj Mahal mausoleum in India.

The white marble mausoleum of the Taj Mahal is probably the most famous building in India. Its structure makes it one of the most beautiful elements of world heritage. It was built between 1631 and 1653.

The mausoleum is always busy with tourists from across the globe. Okari and his wife visited the historic mausoleum on Saturday and posed for a romantic photo.

Naomi was romantically holding Okari’s shoulders as they posed for a photo at the historic mausoleum.

Naomi’s followers flocked to her timeline and gushed over the photo.

They commented how they both look good together.

Okari and Naomi got married in a private wedding in 2019.

Unlike his previous marriage with Betty Kyallo, the seasoned anchor and his current wife love keeping their relationship under wraps.

Below is a photo that Okari’s wife posted.

