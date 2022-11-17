Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – The newly appointed Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has praised former President Uhuru Kenyatta over how his government handled terror threats and extremism.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV on Wednesday evening, Duale, who is a former Garissa Township Member of Parliament, said Uhuru invested heavily in intelligence and it is among the best in the world.

He assured that the country is safe from any external threats because the investment done by Uhuru’s administration is helping.

“Our intelligence working together with other intelligence agencies globally, we are on top of everything. Our country externally is safe and I think the huge investment the previous administration has made in the intelligence infrastructure is really helping,” Duale said.

This may not go well with President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who have been blasting the former President accusing him of running the country like his ‘personal kiosk’.

