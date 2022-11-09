Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu has defended the ongoing friendship between the Judiciary and Executive, saying it is for the good of the nation.

Speaking on Tuesday during the official opening of the 39th annual conference of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Mombasa, Mwilu said the judiciary’s relationship with President William Ruto’s administration might be construed to mean “going to bed with Ruto”, but that is not the case.

She said the three arms of government are independent but must work interdependently.

“The legislature will make laws, the judiciary will interpret the laws and the executive will enforce. The legislature will set budgets and so the judiciary depends on the legislature,” she said.

Mwilu said that if they cannot talk to the parliament, then they cannot talk to the national treasury and do so within the confines of the law.

“So if “going to bed with Ruto” administration means that we will talk to each other, then it must be done because it is what the constitution says,”

“That is what has been done because it must be done,” she said.

