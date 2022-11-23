Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin has reorganized the Anti-Counterfeit and Contraband Goods Police Unit assembled by his predecessor George Kinoti in 2018.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Amin clarified noting, “I can confirm that we have not disbanded, we are reorganising to enhance efficiency.”

However, he did not confirm or deny transferring the bosses and did not divulge more information on the same.

Earlier, reports had alleged that Amin had disbanded the Unit located in Parklands and transferred all its senior commanders.

Reports further indicated that the unit boss Chief Inspector Nathan Njoroge was moved to the Tabaka DCI office in Mandera.

Another officer, Jacob Kathurima was moved to DCI Turkana South. Additionally, at least 37 officers in the unit were affected by the changes.

Notably, the unit was in charge of dealing with counterfeit goods that unknowingly found their way into the country.

Furthermore, the unit was created to hinder the importation of counterfeit goods and worked with the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) to get rid of contraband goods.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.