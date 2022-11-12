Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The National Council Churches of Kenya (NCCK), an umbrella organisation for Protestant Churches and Christian Organisations registered in Kenya, is seeking to recruit a highly skilled, experienced and results oriented professionals in the following positions:

Job Title Data Clerk Duty Station Kiambu County.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Timely and accurate entry of data into CPIMS (reporting tools include enrolment forms, CPARA, Case Plans, Form 1A, Form 1Bs and any other tool as may be revised);

Updating the OVC data in the system for consistency with physical files (These data include and not limited to school level, caregiver data, HIV status, facilities of linkage, birth certificate number, location etc.);

Data retrieval and analysis as guided by the M&E officer, project coordinator or donor;

Conduct Data Quality Assessment in consultation with the M&E officer;

Manage and organize records and physical files for easy access;

Storage and validation of CHVs data logs for monthly monitoring and tracking;

Account for all reports submitted for data entry;

Work with case managers to validate data shared by community health volunteers before entry into the system.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer science, Information Technology other related qualifications from recognized institutions;

Minimum of 2 years’ experience;

Experience in use of Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS) will be an added advantage.

Other required Competencies/Abilities/Skills:

Competent in managing information using a variety of software package such as MS Word, Outlook, Power point, Excel, Access and SPSS;

Experience in data collection, data entry, participatory assessment and social work;

Good contextual knowledge of local issues in relation to HIV and AIDS and young women;

Excellent communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements are requested to fill the online job application form not later than 5.00 pm on November 22, 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note that NCCK does NOT charge any fee whatsoever for application, processing, interviewing or securing employment.