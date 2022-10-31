Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Role: Data Analyst

Reporting line: Data Analytics Manager

Location: Nairobi

WATU is a focus-driven, customer-centric company that believes everyone deserves the opportunity to be an entrepreneur and achieve their ambitious goals in life. As Africa’s fastest-growing Asset Finance company, we see the continent’s bright and prosperous future and want to be part of making it a reality. Our vision is to provide asset financing for motorcycles and three-wheelers to those who understand that when provided with the right tools, they can fulfill their dreams and the needs of their families and community. We Empower Entrepreneurs by providing the means needed to move and improve lives.

We are looking for doers who are ready to roll up their sleeves and, with their hard work and dedication, create the impact needed in our communities. Do you want to become a part of our ambitious and creative team of smart individuals and make a difference and you have what it takes? Then read on and apply for this exciting opportunity!

Our business is growing rapidly with more than 150,000 customers in Kenya. In this context, we are seeking to onboard an enthusiastic, experienced, and technical Data Analyst to join our Data Analytics team.

Job purpose:

The role holder will be responsible for creating and maintaining reports and dashboards and in leveraging the data to provide business solutions. He/she will support with general data handling requests including the maintenance and improvement of data ingestion and transformation back-end processes. Competence with Structured Queried Language (SQL) in addition to a strong ability to understand data are critical.

Key Responsibilities:

Utilize business intelligence tools to visualize data and create reports for key stakeholders. Exploit Power BI to create data visualizations and dashboards on various company KPI’S.

Partner with relevant stakeholders to build actionable plans and analysis that address key business questions and inform business strategy through data analysis and statistics.

Conduct periodical audits on data quality and continuously review various data sets proactively flagging any omission and/or errors in line with company policies.

Recommend changes in data models and structures where necessary.

Analyze and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets, using statistical tools, with an aim of promoting effective diagnosis and predictions.

Collaborate with relevant teams in identifying data processing improvement opportunities, proposing system modifications and in devising data governance strategies.

Support in creating and maintaining back-end data ingestion and transformation processes.

Qualifications

Technical

2 years+ of Data Analysis experience

Proficiency with advanced SQL is a must

Proficiency with power BI is a must

Strong Excel and Google Sheets knowledge

Understanding of relational DB theory

Understanding of data preparation and data acquisition

The following technical knowledge would be added advantage

R, Python

Google Cloud solutions with a focus on Google Data Studio, Big Query, Data Fusion, Cloud Composer

Experience with non-relational DB or Big data

Git, dbt, Airflow

Competencies and Attributes

Ability to work independently and proactively

Attention to details

Self-starter, target oriented

Team player and good communicator

What we offer:

Be a part of an international, dynamic, and driven team that has set their aspirations high and work hard to achieve those

Opportunities to learn and grow together with us

Competitive compensation package

Health benefits

How to Apply

