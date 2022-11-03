Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 03 November 2022 – System Ya Kapungala hitmaker, Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen, is looking to take a stab at marriage again after his first marriage with Farida Wambui crumbled.

Speaking in an interview, the 40-year-old gospel singer said he is under pressure that age is catching up with him yet he does not have a family of his own.

His elderly mother keeps asking him when he will remarry.

Owen said that he wants to date and marry a village girl this time round.

She must be dark-skinned and very prayerful.

“I am looking for a serious woman to date and marry. I am looking for a dark-skinned woman, very prayerful. She should be from the village. I don’t want someone who is born in the town,” he said.

He said it’s the reason he is frequently visiting the village.

He also does not want to date someone in the limelight or a celebrity.

“I do not want someone who is always on social media platforms. Staki mtu wa TikTok,” he said.

“I want someone who will be mine and not for the whole world. I want someone who will purely concentrate on our marriage, and make me traditional meals,” the singer added.

He parted ways with his ex-wife Faridah Wambui after she eloped with a tycoon.

He fell into depression and almost committed suicide after his ex-wife left him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.