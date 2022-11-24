Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – A father was spotted looking displeased as his daughter twerked at a ceremony they both attended.
In a video which has gone viral on social media, the father who was initially dancing with someone else, is seen giving his daughter a ‘bad eye’ after she bent down to twerk.
The lady stopped dancing immediately she noticed the way her father looked at her.
Watch the video below.
