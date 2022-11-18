Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – Cynthia Bailey has reacted after a post she shared, gave the impression she has officially reunited with her ex-husband after her latest marriage ended.

Bailey posted a photo of her and Peter Thomas on her Facebook page with the caption “Officially coming home.”

This comes just weeks after she announced her divorce from her husband Mike Hill.

As fans speculated that this means they are back together, Cynthis shut down the speculations.

She told TheShadeRoom in an exclusive statement: “Peter and I are not back together. We are friends only. We were married for 8 years so of course we have remained friendly and cordial.

“I am and have always been very close to his oldest daughter Porsche. He reached out to me after the news of my divorce like so many others that care about me to simply say that he was sorry to hear the news and that I deserved to be happy.”